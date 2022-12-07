Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells $11,336.00 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $11,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,015 shares in the company, valued at $566,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Tuesday, September 20th, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,474 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $12,089.52.

Personalis Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSNL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Personalis to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Personalis by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.