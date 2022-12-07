Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,722,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,742.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Snehal Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $17,580.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Snehal Patel bought 3,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $19,440.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $9,230.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

