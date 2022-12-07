WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. Buys 25,214 Shares of Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. bought 25,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $16,136.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,608,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
WaveDancer Stock Up 9.4 %
WAVD stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. WaveDancer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.
WaveDancer Company Profile
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
