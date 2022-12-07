WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. Buys 25,214 Shares of Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. bought 25,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $16,136.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,608,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WaveDancer Stock Up 9.4 %

WAVD stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. WaveDancer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

WaveDancer Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the second quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.