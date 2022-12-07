Heavy Minerals Limited (ASX:HVY) Insider Adam Schofield Acquires 112,386 Shares

Heavy Minerals Limited (ASX:HVY – Get Rating) insider Adam Schofield bought 112,386 shares of Heavy Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$10,901.44 ($7,316.40).
Adam Schofield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 4th, Adam Schofield acquired 35,000 shares of Heavy Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$4,025.00 ($2,701.34).
