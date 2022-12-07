FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Issued By DA Davidson

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HUT opened at C$1.52 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$298.25 million and a PE ratio of -6.35.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.30 million.

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.