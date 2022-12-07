Forge Global Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forge Global in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Forge Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forge Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FRGE opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

In related news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 33,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 33,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 30,303 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,599.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,662 shares of company stock valued at $108,548.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Forge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

