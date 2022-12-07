Research Analysts Set Expectations for Flowers Foods, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a report released on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Flowers Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FLO. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,567,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after buying an additional 81,010 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

