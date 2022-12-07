Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) VP Amy A. Samford Acquires 2,000 Shares

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) VP Amy A. Samford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $19,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,420. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of KRO opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.09. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.19). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.15 million. Research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

KRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

