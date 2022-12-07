Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $542.00 at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.46.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $370.00 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $442.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.28 and its 200 day moving average is $310.98.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

