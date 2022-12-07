Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Mplx worth $33,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis raised its position in Mplx by 14.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,879,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,777,000 after acquiring an additional 238,004 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 122.5% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mplx by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 8.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Mplx by 107.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Mplx stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

