Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.16% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $32,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $48.59.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

