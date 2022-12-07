Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $184.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.33.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $168.53 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.27.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,403,697. Insiders own 13.23% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after buying an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

