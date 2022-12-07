New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded to “Reduce” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has $0.85 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NGD. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.42.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $730.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $2,560,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in New Gold by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 385,746 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in New Gold by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,539,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in New Gold by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 590,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in New Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

