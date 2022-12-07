American International Group Inc. Sells 3,323 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,479.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $312.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $442.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.93.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

