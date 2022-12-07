GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. GitLab updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $97.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in GitLab by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in GitLab by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 112,846 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

