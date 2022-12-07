Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $77-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.42 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.07.

Sumo Logic Stock Up 11.9 %

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $64,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,028 shares of company stock valued at $743,172 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

