SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. SentinelOne updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on S. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $25,653.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $25,653.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.