SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.26. SL Green Realty also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.70-7.00 EPS.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. StockNews.com cut SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 165.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

