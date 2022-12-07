Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, COO Tony Wehner purchased 14,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,887.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 150,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,882.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830 over the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

