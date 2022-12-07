Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.22 Million Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198,885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.32% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 94.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BZH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $413.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.10. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

