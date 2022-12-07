Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 461.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,288 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.