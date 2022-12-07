Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $3.16 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

