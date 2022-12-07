Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.23 Million in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 43.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $15,425,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $487.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.93. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

