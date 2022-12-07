Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,135 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 210.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.82.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,531 shares of company stock worth $14,698,796 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

