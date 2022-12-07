Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,358 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GameStop were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3,400.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

