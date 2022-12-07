American International Group Inc. Sells 1,115 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

