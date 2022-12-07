Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,638 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,465.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $130.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Insider Activity at Zendesk

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile



Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

