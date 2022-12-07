Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells 1,511 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37.

GoDaddy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in GoDaddy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.