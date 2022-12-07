31,882 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.82. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.