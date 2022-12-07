Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 11,981 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,004 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $11,403,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,372,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 177,670 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

CLF opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

