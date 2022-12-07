A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Stock Price Up 1.3%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 98,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 52,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of A2Z Smart Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the first quarter worth $293,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.