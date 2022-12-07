ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Trading Down 3.5%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.06. 1,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 33,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on ADS-TEC Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

About ADS-TEC Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter worth about $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.



ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

Featured Articles

