ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Trading Down 3.5%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.06. 1,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 33,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on ADS-TEC Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy
About ADS-TEC Energy
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
