Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allegion were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after buying an additional 1,744,674 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after acquiring an additional 676,606 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Allegion by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,199,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,386,000 after acquiring an additional 43,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,793,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.66. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

