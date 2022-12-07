Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,027 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,957,000 after acquiring an additional 258,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,353,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $23,990,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BILL opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $269.48. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total value of $1,608,094.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,873 shares of company stock worth $11,969,781. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.10.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

