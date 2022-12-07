Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 227 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $24,727,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $18,930,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 2.6 %

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $2,472.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,304.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,897.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.