i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) were down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23). Approximately 40,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.23).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.63 million and a PE ratio of 48.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.07.

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

