Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $44.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KR. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.