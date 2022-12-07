Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Stock Price Down 28.1%

Shares of Befesa S.A. (OTC:BFSAF – Get Rating) dropped 28.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.10 and last traded at $44.10. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

BFSAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Befesa from €54.00 ($56.84) to €51.00 ($53.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Befesa from €70.00 ($73.68) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

