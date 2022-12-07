Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

