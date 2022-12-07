Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EPR opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.