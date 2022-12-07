Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 656 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 86,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.10). MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $799.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

