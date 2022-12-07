Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 39.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

