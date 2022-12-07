Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Trading Down 35.7%

Tritax EuroBox plc (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) was down 35.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

