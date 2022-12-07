Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Trading Down 0.2%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Burtech Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,245,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

