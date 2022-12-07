Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 5.25 and last traded at 5.25. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.28.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.89.
Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.
