Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $46,000 in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth $204,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CNO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

