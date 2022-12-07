Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,183 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 164.5% during the second quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

