Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 862,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 163,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 561,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,262 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

WTRG stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

