Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $59,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 43.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after acquiring an additional 300,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,309,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $328.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.55 and a 200 day moving average of $322.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

