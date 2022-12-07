Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,045 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 165,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,120.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,331,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 49,626.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $66.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

